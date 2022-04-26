Deadline to register to vote in Oregon’s primary election is Tuesday

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - If you want to vote in Oregon’s primary election, Tuesday, April 26, is your deadline to register to vote and to change party affiliation.

If you typically drop off your ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, you need to change nothing. A new law in Oregon allows mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by 8 p.m. and received by the county clerk no later than seven days after the election.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan toured the Multnomah County Elections Office.

Fagan is reminding voters that the process in Oregon is trustworthy. First - the DMV checks the age and citizenship of every registered voter. Second - there is a unique barcode on every single ballot envelop. No two ballot envelopes are the same. Third - they use forensic signature verification.

“All of the ballot counting and processing machines are offline. We just went into the secure room for Multnomah County, Absolutely nothing goes online. Unhackable because everything is offline,” Fagan said. “And we have paper. You can’t hack paper.”

Fagan also talked about the post-election audits in all 36 counties in Oregon to verify accuracy.

You can register or update your existing registration online here. You have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

