FREQUENT SHOWERS TODAY, ISOLATED T-STORMS POSSIBLE

Good morning! A few showers are working their way through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington early on this Tuesday. Once we start to get some daytime heating, showers will become more widespread across our western valleys. Expect frequent showers, some of which will be producing downpours and small hail. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, especially from the metro area northward. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s since any showers that pass through will briefly cool our air. The snow level could dip as low as 3,000 feet by sunrise, but should climb to about 4,000 feet by the end of the day. Snow will begin to accumulate by the late morning, with about 2-4 inches expected near pass level. The higher elevations could pick up 4-6″ by the end of the day.

Showers will generally taper off this evening, but a few passing showers can’t be ruled out overnight. Our air won’t be quite as unstable on Wednesday, so there should be much more dry time with highs near 60 degrees. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out after lunchtime. On & off showers return on Thursday, pushing highs back into the upper 50s.

Most models have us drying out during the day Friday before a more impactful system moves in. The weather system moving in between late Friday and Saturday could tap into subtropical moisture. It’s possible we’ll receive over an inch of rain in 24 hours.

Highs during this time of year should be in the mid 60s. We’ll be hard pressed to experience anything like that over the next week due to our wet weather pattern.

Have a great Tuesday!

