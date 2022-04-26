Advertisement

Grants Pass police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Stacy Ramos-Orellana.
Stacy Ramos-Orellana.(Grants Pass Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – The Grants Pass Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl last seen Sunday.

Police say 12-year-old Stacy Ramos-Orellana ran away from her home in the area of SW H Street. She was last seen on foot wearing a black jacket with white stripes and black pants.

She is described by police as a juvenile Hispanic female, 5′1′' and 100 lbs.

Due to her age, she is considered endangered.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rene Gonzalez during a Zoom interview with KPTV in May 2021.
Portland police union endorses Rene Gonzalez in race against Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty
Rebekah Gasperino.
Albany mother admits to killing three-year-old
Albany mother charged in child’s murder
Tigard Police
Tigard man arrested in sex abuse investigation