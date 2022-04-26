Grants Pass police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – The Grants Pass Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl last seen Sunday.

Police say 12-year-old Stacy Ramos-Orellana ran away from her home in the area of SW H Street. She was last seen on foot wearing a black jacket with white stripes and black pants.

She is described by police as a juvenile Hispanic female, 5′1′' and 100 lbs.

Due to her age, she is considered endangered.

