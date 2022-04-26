I-5 southbound near Woodland stalled after semis crash down embankment

WOODLAND Wash. (KPTV) – Interstate 5 southbound is stalled near Woodland on Tuesday afternoon following multiple semi-trucks down an embankment.

According to Washington State Troopers, two semi-trucks have crashed down the embankment near milepost 25, including a trailer loaded with metal shelving units that detached and is floating down the Columbia River, as well as an empty trailer on fire. Washington State Troopers say prior to the crash, the area was experiencing heavy rain.

Interstate 5 southbound blocked near Woodland. (Washington State Patrol)

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. with officials asking drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic is now stack up to south of Longview due to a collision on SB I-5 at MP 25.5. Crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway but there's no ETA for reopening all lanes. Please avoid the area if you can and expect long delays. Updates will be posted as we get them. pic.twitter.com/V4WbKUUgkG — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) April 26, 2022

The Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue fire boat is on scene to help contain an oil spill leaking into the river.

I-5 southbound near Woodland closed after multiple semis crash down embankment. (Washington State Patrol)

Washington State Department of Transportation said shortly before 3:20 p.m. traffic was backed up to Longview with no estimated reopening of all lanes. Left and center southbound lanes reopened shortly after 3 p.m., according to patrol officers.

