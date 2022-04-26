Lighter showers Wednesday, but no dry days ahead as wet spring continues

Today turned out just as expected; a mix of downpours, hail, and bright sunshine. At times we’ve been able to experience all three at once! It has been a cool day too with temperatures remaining

Showers die down this evening, but at least a few light showers will continue to roam through the area through the Wednesday morning commute. The cloud cover will keep temperatures mild again tonight.

The next 2 days we’ll see more clouds than sunshine, not much blue sky expected. Tomorrow you can expect a few light showers to show up from time to time, but no downpours or hail like we’ve seen today. An organized weather system swings through Oregon Thursday for a wet and gray day. The showers will be lighter Friday, but then a very wet system moves through the Pacific Northwest for the final day of the month…Saturday.

As we all know, spring 2022 has turned very wet and cool and there’s no sign of a change through at least the first days of May. More rain falls at times early-middle of next week, although we may escape with more dry than wet weather Sunday. It’s makeup time for a string of warmer and drier than normal springs over the last decade!

