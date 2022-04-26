Advertisement

Missing Junction City 16-year-old believed to be in danger

Payton Smith.
Payton Smith.(Oregon Department of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the publics help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

According to ODHS, Payton Brazell Smith, 16, was last seen April 9. Smith is a child in foster care who was living in Junction City prior to going missing.

Smith is believed to be in danger, possibly in Portland, Junction City, The Dalles or Tillamook.

OHS say Smith is 5′6″, weighing 145 lbs. with green eyes. Her hair is described as black with other colors. She also has two nose piercings and a tattoo on her inner arm reading “Hati” with a tattoo of a heart on her left upper arm.

Officials say Smith may be wearing a small black backpack, black vans shoes with a blue butterfly on them and a grey hoodie sweatshirt reading “Junction City.”

Anyone who suspects they have information about Smith’s location is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

