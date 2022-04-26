Advertisement

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tests positive for COVID-19

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Wyden received a positive test following routine testing.

“He is fully vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms. He is in Washington, D.C. and working from his residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine,” his office said in a statement.

Wyden was one of several Oregon politicians to attend President Joe Biden’s visit to Portland last week.

The White House announced Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris had tested positive for COVID-19, but was not experiencing symptoms. President Biden was not a close contact.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Pres. Biden in Portland
President Biden arrives at Portland International Airport to discuss infrastructure package
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’

Latest News

Moderna to seek COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization for kids younger than 5
Moderna to seek COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization for kids younger than 5
File image
New OHA report shows impact rising health care costs for Oregonians
New OHA report shows impact rising health care costs for Oregonians
New OHA report shows impact rising health care costs for Oregonians
KPTV image
Beaverton man wanted on four warrants arrested in Douglas County after pursuit, search