Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.
Wyden received a positive test following routine testing.
“He is fully vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms. He is in Washington, D.C. and working from his residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine,” his office said in a statement.
Wyden was one of several Oregon politicians to attend President Joe Biden’s visit to Portland last week.
The White House announced Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris had tested positive for COVID-19, but was not experiencing symptoms. President Biden was not a close contact.
