Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Wyden received a positive test following routine testing.

“He is fully vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms. He is in Washington, D.C. and working from his residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine,” his office said in a statement.

After routine testing today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing minor symptoms. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their families. I'll be continuing my work for Oregonians from my residence in DC until I test negative. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 26, 2022

Wyden was one of several Oregon politicians to attend President Joe Biden’s visit to Portland last week.

The White House announced Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris had tested positive for COVID-19, but was not experiencing symptoms. President Biden was not a close contact.

