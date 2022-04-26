Police identifies homicide victim in downtown shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The victim of a homicide in Southwest Portland on April 10 has been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier, 22, was shot just after 10 a.m. that Sunday near Southwest Clay Street and Southwest 12th Avenue. PPB said officers arrived at the scene and tried life saving measures, but Dozhier later died in the hospital.

Police said another victim was also taken to the hospital but was expected to be okay.

Kirk Clarence Mickels, 36, was taken into custody that day and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm, assault, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.