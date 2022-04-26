Portland police union endorses Rene Gonzalez in race against Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland police union has endorsed candidate Rene Gonzalez for City Council Position 3, the seat currently held by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Gonzalez is one of the two primary candidates running against Hardesty, the other being administrative law judge Vadim Mozyrsky.

In a Monday release, the Portland Police Association cited Gonzalez as someone “uniquely qualified for the job,” while referencing a city struggling with rising crime and violence.

“Rene Gonzalez immediately struck our Board as a no-nonsense collaborator. He calmly and confidently defined the problems our City is facing, with a courageous eye to real, commonsense solutions. Most critically, he recognized the Police Bureau as a stakeholder, not as a singular solution,” said Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, PPA President. “He demonstrated the willingness to not only recognize problems in our community but to lead in bringing together those impacted and organizing around commonalities, not differences.”

Gonzalez is a technology business owner and political newcomer. On his official campaign website, he references three main goals if elected: “Clean Up Our City, Livable for Families, and Public Safety.”

Despite an endorsement for Gonzalez, the police union showed support for opponent Mozyrsky, saying with his board experience and “a willingness to speak openly and directly about key issues,” he’s also a candidate who “presents well.”

The primary election for Council Position 2 and 3 will take place May 17.

