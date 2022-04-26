Tigard man arrested in sex abuse investigation

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Tigard man is facing several charges in a sexual abuse investigation involving a minor, according to Tigard Police.

Maxwell Floyd, 27, allegedly committed several acts of sexual abuse against an underage girl for several years. The girl recently started talking about the abuse which led Tigard Police to open an investigation.

Floyd was arrested and indicted by a secret grand jury on 9 criminal charges:

4 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree

2 counts of luring a minor

1 count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree

1 count of attempted sexual abuse in the third degree

1 count of furnishing alcohol to a minor

Floyd was taken to the Washington County Jail, Monday.

Tigard police want people to know that there is help for those experiencing abuse. You can call 911 or the non-emergency number 503-629-0111 to speak with a Tigard officer.

