2 dead, deputy and 3 others in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have died and four people, including a Washington County deputy, are in critical condition following a crash early Wednesday morning in Beaverton.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Beaverton police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a silver Nissan Altima had been involved in a crash.

Police said an investigation revealed the Nissan, which was occupied by five people, was traveling southbound on SW Murray when the driver ran a red light at SW TV Hwy and struck the WCSO patrol vehicle.

Two people inside the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people inside the car, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals and are in critical condition.

The Washington County deputy, who has not yet been identified, was also taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.