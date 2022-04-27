2 killed in TV Hwy crash identified as Southridge HS students; 3 other students, deputy in critical condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have died and four others, including a Washington County deputy, are in critical condition following a crash early Wednesday morning in Beaverton.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Beaverton police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a silver Nissan Altima had been involved in a crash.

Police said an investigation revealed the Nissan, which was occupied by five people, was traveling southbound on SW Murray when the driver ran a red light at SW TV Hwy and struck the WCSO patrol vehicle.

Two people inside the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people inside the car, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals and are in critical condition.

The Beaverton School District said the five people in the Nissan are students at Southridge High School. Police identified the two students killed as 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera. Both were juniors at Southridge, according to the school district.

“We are devastated to learn of these deaths. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who are currently hospitalized. We also want to extend our condolences and support to the Southridge community. We have extra counselors at school today to support all those in need,” Southridge Superintendent Don Grotting said in a statement.

The Washington County deputy, who has not yet been identified, was also taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 503-629-0111.

