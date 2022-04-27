CHANCE OF RAIN EACH DAY THROUGH END OF APRIL

Good morning! Spotty showers and areas of drizzle will be around this morning, but our weather should be quite a bit drier than Tuesday. A few showers will also pop up this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and mild day with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll deal a couple more rounds of scattered showers both Thursday afternoon and Friday. By Friday night, a more impactful system will move in.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, a cold front will tap into subtropical moisture streaming in from the southwest. This will bring roughly 8-12 hours of steady rain, followed by showery conditions the remainder of Saturday. Between Friday night and Saturday, the lowlands west of the Cascades could pick up about 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Snow levels should generally stay above the passes, with 1-2″ of rain possible along western facing mountain slopes. Our weather will dry out between Saturday night and Sunday. Most of Sunday should be dry, but another round of rain will move in by the evening.

Our forecast models are hinting at drier and warmer weather mid next week. It’ll probably be short-lived though, with more rain returning later in the week.

Have a great Wednesday!

