City of Vancouver clears rat-infested camp

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - What’s now an empty dirt lot littered with trash, was once a growing camp with a rat infestation.

The City of Vancouver says they gave campers six weeks notice that they’d be removing the camp at Northeast 112th Avenue and Chkalov Drive, but wintry conditions delayed the sweep a week, until last Wednesday.

Vancouver’s Homeless Response Coordinator, Jamie Spinelli, said the camp became a health and safety concern for neighbors and campers.

The camp was surrounded by private property, which she said prevented them from bringing them sanitation and hygiene services like Porta-Potty’s and dumpsters.

Spinelli said there were many fires at this camp, several overdoses and criminal activity tied to it too. They weren’t able to mitigate those issues because of the lack of access to the property.

There were anywhere between 15 and 20 people living here over the last several months, but Spinelli said when the city cleaned up Wednesday, there were 15 people still there.

Some of those campers took advantage of the housing options provided by the city’s Homeless Assistance Resources Team and moved into shelter before Wednesday.

City Spokesperson Tim Becker sent a statement about the city’s plan to tackle homelessness:

“Addressing the growing issues associated with homelessness is a top priority for the City of Vancouver. The City’s Homelessness Response Plan is designed to focus on reducing immediate impacts to community health, cleanliness and public safety including:

• Garbage, trash and clutter in public spaces

• Residents living in tents and vehicles in public rights-of-way

• Livability concerns for the unsheltered homeless, including the removal of barriers to accessing services

Our Homeless Assistance & Resources Team (HART) provides compassionate, effective outreach and assistance to those living unsheltered, and also serves as a point of contact for community members seeking a response related to issues and concerns about homelessness.”

