Family of man shot and killed in SE Portland shares his memory, legacy as they yearn for justice

PORTLAND, Ore. - The family of a man shot and killed in southeast Portland have no idea how this could have happened to him.

It was just last month that José Monroy Castaneda was celebrating, laughing and dancing, insisting it all be captured in a TikTok video, for his 52nd birthday.

“He dressed up with his cowboy hat and his cowboy boots and he just had a blast,” his daughter Laurel Monroy-Benitez said.

Now, his family holds a photo of him from that day, bewildered that he could be gone so soon.

“Everywhere he walked, I think he made everywhere bright, and I think we’re going to see that light in a different way now,” his daughter Claudia said.

Jose Monroy Castaneda (KPTV)

His wife of more than 30 years, three daughters and son tell FOX 12 he was patient, kind and showed them that anything is possible through hard work.

He immigrated to Portland from Mexico and worked different jobs, including the one he was most proud of at Dennis’ 7 Dees.

“He loved his family a lot and we loved him a lot. He meant everything to us. He’s the reason I am who I am, why I went to college and became a teacher to help others. I know it’s the same for my sisters too. He showed us such great values growing up,” Monroy-Benitez said.

His family thinks he must have been at the wrong place at the wrong time early Saturday morning. Portland police officers on patrol found him near Southeast 136th and Powell. Police said he’d been shot and passed away.

No one has been arrested, and police haven’t shared any suspect information at this time.

His family has no idea what may have happened, but they’re working to find out and they say his death will not be in vain.

“His story, we want to share it, and we want this violence to stop because it’s causing so much pain and it’s tearing this community apart,” Monroy-Benitez said. “We won’t stop until we find justice for him because that’s what he deserved.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

