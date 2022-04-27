Man arrested after deputies locate illegal marijuana grow operation near Dallas

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing charges in connection with an illegal marijuana grow operation that was located near Dallas last week, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began after they received information about an illegal grow operation on a property in the 16000 block of Oakdale Road, just outside of the city limits of Dallas.

Deputies served a search warrant on April 21. The sheriff’s office said deputies found more than $17,000 in cash and more than 2,000 marijuana plants in various stages of growth.

Trained inspectors also found areas of runoff from the operation that contained chemicals. According to the sheriff’s office, the amount of runoff was not deemed to be dangerous to people in the area.

Two puppies and a chicken were removed from the home by deputies. The puppies and chicken are in good health, the sheriff’s office said.

Wen Tao Zhu, 56, was arrested. He was charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

