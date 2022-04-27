Missing Clackamas 14-year-old believed to be in danger

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who they believe could be in danger.

Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray, sometimes uses the last name wells, is 5′3, and 122 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is suspected to be in the Gresham or Portland areas.

Anyone who has information or sees her can call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

