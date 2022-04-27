More Gray & Wet Weather Thursday

Just as predicted, we’ve seen some light showers around the metro area this afternoon, however as of 3:30 this afternoon, we still haven’t had any showers hit PDX strong enough to lead to any accumulation. We have a few more hours for that to happen. All we need is 0.03″ of rainfall and we will be in the top 5 wettest Aprils on record. If we’re going to get close, we might as well go for it, right?

If it doesn’t happen tonight, tomorrow it’s much more likely that we not only get in the top 5, but inch closer to the top spot. Overnight will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies, but we turn gray tomorrow morning. By late morning we will see some showers and then a showery afternoon. It looks like it should be cloudy through most of the day with wet weather on and off. Showers will continue until tomorrow night. It looks like we’ll dry out overnight, then Friday should see just a few light showers through the day, but then rain late in the evening.

Saturday will start with consistent rain and then transition to showers in the afternoon. It could be a pretty wet day to end April, and just what we need to become the wettest on record. From there we might actually get a dry first day for May!

Sunday looks like it should be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. There’s still a chance we could see some late rain, but right now, it appears the rain will arrive overnight into Monday morning. Monday will be a showery day and some showers will linger into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will then dry out and we will see a dry day on Wednesday.

Most of the week will continue to be below average temperatures, but once we reach the middle of next week, Wednesday could see a good surge in the temperatures, reaching highs around 70°.

