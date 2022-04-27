Advertisement

Police ask for help in deadly hit-and-run investigation

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for assistance from the public in a deadly hit-and-run...
The Portland Police Bureau is asking for assistance from the public in a deadly hit-and-run incident from early April.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for assistance from the public in a deadly hit-and-run incident from early April.

On the evening of April 4, a woman was hit by a car traveling eastbound as she was trying to cross Southeast Powell Boulevard. The woman, identified as 47-year-old Angela C. Boyd, died at the scene.

The driver left the scene and has not been identified or found. Police said the car is a late model dark gray Subaru Impreza/Crosstrek with a rooftop carrier and black wheels. It had extensive front end damage from the crash.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect’s car and is asking anyone with information on the car or the driver to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-90144, or call (503)823-2103.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Schilling Cider launches Vida Maté
Schilling Cider launches Vida Maté
Schilling Cider launches Vida Maté
Schilling Cider launches Vida Maté
2 killed in TV Hwy crash identified as Southridge HS students; 3 other students, deputy in...
2 killed in TV Hwy crash identified as Southridge HS students; 3 other students, deputy in critical condition
Marijuana plants found on the property just outside of Dallas
Man arrested after deputies locate illegal marijuana grow operation near Dallas