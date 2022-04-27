Police ask for help in deadly hit-and-run investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for assistance from the public in a deadly hit-and-run incident from early April.

On the evening of April 4, a woman was hit by a car traveling eastbound as she was trying to cross Southeast Powell Boulevard. The woman, identified as 47-year-old Angela C. Boyd, died at the scene.

The driver left the scene and has not been identified or found. Police said the car is a late model dark gray Subaru Impreza/Crosstrek with a rooftop carrier and black wheels. It had extensive front end damage from the crash.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect’s car and is asking anyone with information on the car or the driver to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-90144, or call (503)823-2103.

