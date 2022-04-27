Advertisement

Police identify 59-year-old man killed in N. Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died following a shooting in the Eliot neighborhood earlier this month.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m., on April 11, near North Cook Street and North Gantenbein Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found 59-year-old Robert Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chambers was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police said the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined his manner of death to be homicide.

No suspect information has been released by police, and no arrests have been made in this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773. Please reference case number 22-96746.

