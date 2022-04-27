Vancouver police looking for kidnapping and car theft suspect

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police are investigating a Tuesday morning kidnapping and car theft.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of NE 119th Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday where a mother told officers she had parked her running vehicle in the driveway of her babysitter’s home. While inside dropping off her other children, she left a three-year-old in the car, buckled into a car seat. When she came back, the child and car were gone.

While the mother was on the phone with 911, another dispatch operator received reports of a male driver who had just left a child in a car seat at the SeaMar clinic at 11801 NE 65th Street.

Soon after, officers say the mother and child were reunited.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 40-50 years old, heavier set with brown hair and a facial beard.

The vehicle is a 2022, gray Volkswagen Atlas, WA CCC3903 which has not been located.

Police ask anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or the suspect call 911 and do not approach the vehicle or the suspect.

