Woodburn police officer recovering after deadly shooting at Aurora truck stop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Woodburn police officer is recovering at Legacy Emanuel Hospital after an officer-involved shooting at a Flying J truck stop in Aurora.

The incident started just after 6:15 a.m. Monday at the truck stop, located at 12334 Ehlen Road Northeast, when a suspect wanted for possession of a firearm and attempting to elude police, identified as 27-year-old Micaiah Clinton of Portland, was spotted outside the truck stop, according to the sheriff’s office. Clinton then barricaded inside a vehicle and SWAT responded to the scene.

After attempts to persuade Clinton to surrender failed, Oregon State Police say gas munitions were shot into the van. Clinton then came out of the vehicle around 10:50 a.m., and multiple shots were fired. Clinton received a deadly gunshot wound and Woodburn’s Officer Ponce was seriously injured, according to OSP.

Officer Ponce’s father spoke briefly with FOX 12, saying he was able to briefly see his son Tuesday. His father also confirmed despite the seriousness of his condition, he’s doing well but will need another surgery Wednesday.

Ponce grew up in Central Oregon and worked as a security guard supervisor in Portland prior to joining the Woodburn department.

