Black bear dies in Forest Grove neighborhood after being hit by car

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – A black bear has died in a Forest Grove neighborhood after first being reported in the area as early as midnight Wednesday.

Forest Grove police received calls about the bear wandering in the area with one caller telling police, “It’s for sure a bear, not a cub.”

“Initially I was surprised because I was expecting a dog and then I was expecting a bear cub of any bear but it was quite a bit bigger than a cub,” says Sgt. Joseph Martino of the Forest Grove Police Department.

Photos taken around 11:30 p.m. show the bear entering the neighborhood. The homeowner who captured the photos says she believes with the housing going on, it’s forcing animals into neighborhoods, while another neighbor says she surprised to hear of a bear at all.

“That’s pretty concerning, and I didn’t realize there was any wildlife in this area,” says neighbor Jennifer Reynolds. “We’re pretty suburb area right here that’s kind of concerning that they might be out foraging, scavenging for things in our yard and we have two dogs so that would concern me if a bear get a hold of the dogs.”

Around 3:30 p.m., word came the bear had been injured.

“It was a little north of town sounds like where it was hit by a car I believe. It was euthanized by a local agency that came out,” says Martino.

Police say if you happen to see a bear in your area, not to feed or approach the bear and to call 911. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife say there are a few things to follow if a bear is in your area: keep pet food indoors, remove fruit from fallen trees, keep bar-b-ques clean and secure and clean your garbage cans,

