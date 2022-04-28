Body found on Lincoln City beach identified by investigators

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A body found on a Lincoln City beach has been identified by investigators.

The body was first reported early on the morning of April 7 when the Lincoln City Dispatch received reports of someone finding what they believed to be a body in the sand on the beach area south of the Canyon Drive Park.

Officers from the Lincoln City Police Officers responded and discovered the body partially buried in the sand near the base of the cliff embankment.

Through fingerprints, officers were able to identify the body as 32-year-old Robert Ryan Leach, an apparent transient with ties to Washington.

Investigators say no identification was found Leach’s body at the time of discovery and an autopsy and toxicology report are being conducted by the State Medical Examiner. Officers say no indication of criminal activity were discovered during the autopsy.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with any information should contact Lincoln City Police Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.