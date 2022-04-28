Advertisement

Cat dies in mobile home fire in Longview

Scene photo
Scene photo(Longview Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A cat died after a mobile home caught fire in a fire Longview Thursday morning.

Just after 8:31 a.m., Longview Fire crews were called out to a fire in the 600 block of California Way. Firefighters learned that the residents had made it out safely, expect for their pet cat.

Firefighters arrived and were able to keep the fire to the mobile home without spread to any other property. The fire was brought under control at about 8:51 a.m.

Longview Fire said firefighters searched the mobile home and found that the cat did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Longview Fire said the mobile home is considered a total loss.

