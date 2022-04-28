Local organizations team up to give shoes to kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Northeast Portland students have some brand-new shoes thanks to local organizations.

Thomas’ Breads and Operation Warm teamed up to give new shoes to about 500 students at Margaret Scott Elementary School Wednesday.

The giveaway is part of Thomas’ Breads 100-thousand dollar donation to Operation Warm to celebrate National English Muffin Day earlier this month.

The groups hope the gift will inspire confidence and encourage kids to play outside.

“It’s amazing. my favorite part is sometimes they come in, they’re quiet, they’re a little bit shy, uncertain,” said Kristen Bradly with Operation Warm. “But by the time they leave, they’re flashing their shoes and they’re really excited and they feel great about it.”

Kirsten Bradley with Operation Warm said kids grow out of their shoes about three to four times a year, so events like these can help lift some of that financial burden for families in need.

