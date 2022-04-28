Advertisement

Man found guilty of robbing Clackamas pub at gunpoint in Nov. 2019

file image
file image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas man who robbed a pub at gunpoint and made off with five cartons of cigarettes has been found guilty by a federal jury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Dustin Lee Henderson, 40, was found guilty Wednesday of interfering with commerce with threats or violence; possessing a firearm in furtherance of, and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to, a crime of violence; and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Henderson robbed the Lighthouse Pub, located on Southeast 82nd Drive, on Nov. 22, 2019. Surveillance video shows Henderson handing the pub clerk a bag and taking five cartons of cigarettes.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the pub’s owner chased Henderson through a parking lot when Henderson fired one round from his firearm. Authorities later found a .22 caliber cartridge case at the scene.

Henderson was seen in a nearby mobile home lot and arrested by authorities. Investigators searched a mobile home where Henderson lived and found the stolen cigarette cartons, clothes worn by Henderson during the robbery, and a .22 pistol. A DNA analysis later linked Henderson to the seized firearm, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Henderson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

