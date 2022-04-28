New community commons going up in Vancouver

VANCOVUER Wash. (KPTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Vancouver for a unique building going up on Fourth Plain Boulevard.

The Fourth Plain Community Commons is a large mixed-use, community-focused development.

It will provide 106 affordable housing units on the upper floors and a 10,000 square foot community space on the ground floor.

It also provides a plaza for the public to use.

The development is a partnership between the city and the Vancouver Housing Authority.

“So many of our neighbors are struggling to find a safe, stable and an affordable place to call home but brick by brick and block by block you are changing people’s lives, you are opening more doors than ever before to people in our community,” said HUD Regional Administrator Margaret Salaza.

The community space also includes a commercial kitchen to help entrepreneurs who want to create a food-based business.

There is also office space for the residents and the outdoor plaza can support a Vancouver Farmers Market satellite.

