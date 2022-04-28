PPS superintendent submits $1.87B budget proposal for 2022-23 school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools announced that Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero has submitted the budget proposal for the 2022-23 school year.

PPS said the $1.87 billion proposal was submitted Thursday to the Board of Education.

“As we emerge from the challenges amplified by this pandemic, we have placed a primary focus on expanding learning support for our students,” Guerrero said. “I believe these investments of time, effort, and resources keep us on the path toward making our community-developed vision a reality and better ensuring the success of every PPS student.”

PPS said the proposed budget “ensures the maintenance and operation of the school district’s necessary core functions.”

The proposed budget will also leverage one-time federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) and state Student Investment Account (SAI) dollars, according to PPS. That money will:

Address unfinished learning as a result of the pandemic - $30 million

Increase learning opportunities for every student - $30 million

Provide high-quality emotional, mental health, and wraparound supports - $14 million

Create more time for professional educators to plan, collaborate and prepare - $17 million

Make meaningful progress on our community’s top priorities - $12 million

Superintendent Guerrero’s full 2022-23 budget proposal can be found here.

The PPS School Board will host a public meeting on May 4 to hear community input on the priorities set forth in the budget proposal. PPS said the board will also consider public comments submitted via Let’s Talk.

“I am keenly aware of the challenges we face in transforming a large school system, under very real constraints,” Guerrero said. “We continue to approach our work with optimism, creativity and the deeply held notion that we must –and we can– do our very best to meet these challenges. The students of Portland Public Schools deserve nothing less.”

