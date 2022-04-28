Advertisement

Second Safe Stay community set to open in Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The City of Vancouver is taking a step forward this week in its efforts to help the homeless.

The city’s second safe stay community is set to open Thursday.

The new facility features 20 temporary modular structures and can house up to 40 people as they work towards transitioning out of homelessness.

The community is managed by the nonprofit “Living Hope Church.”

You can contact them to volunteer or donate by clicking here.

