Second Safe Stay community set to open in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The City of Vancouver is taking a step forward this week in its efforts to help the homeless.

The city’s second safe stay community is set to open Thursday.

The new facility features 20 temporary modular structures and can house up to 40 people as they work towards transitioning out of homelessness.

The community is managed by the nonprofit “Living Hope Church.”

You can contact them to volunteer or donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.