SHOWERY TODAY, STEADIER RAIN ARRIVES FRIDAY EVENING

Good morning! A trough of low pressure is moving into northern California early on this Thursday. Conditions will be mainly dry across our region to start the day, but showers will gradually build in from the south around lunchtime. Expect a cool and showery afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will taper off overnight, leading to a mainly dry Friday.

Take advantage of what dry time is out there on Friday. By the late afternoon and evening, our skies will turn overcast and rain will push in from the west. We should still manage to reach the mid 60 across the metro area. Steady rain will be with us between Friday night and early Saturday morning. Once the cold front swings through, we’ll transition to on & off showers around sunrise. Saturday will be a very showery day, with downpours at times. Luckily, we should get one dry day this weekend. Our forecast models are holding off the next round of rain until Sunday night, so the back half of the weekend will be dry. Depending on cloud cover, highs should reach the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. It’ll feel quite comfortable out there.

We’ll kick off our next week with showery weather and high temps around 60 degrees. Beyond Monday, a larger high pressure system will expand over the western United States. This system should bring us two consecutive days of dry weather. Highs will quickly rebound into the 60s and 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.