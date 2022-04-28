Soaker arrives Friday night

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Scattered showers have been roaming around the area this afternoon and that will continue through the evening hours. At this point we’re not seeing anything heavy on radar, just light showers. Skies remain mostly cloudy through sunset and temperatures stay cool for late April. Overnight the showers die down and we should be MAINLY dry for the Friday morning commute.

Much of tomorrow should be dry, or with just a few sprinkles-- like today. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s, which is a bit closer to normal. Don’t worry, there’s more rain on the way! A very wet weather system finishes out April, arriving with steady rain around sunset tomorrow evening. Keep that in mind in case you are planning an evening BBQ outside; it could turn wet anytime after 6pm Friday in the metro area. Steady rain falls tomorrow night, then changes to frequent showers Saturday.

We get another brief break Sunday with mainly dry weather, and that will be the better day this weekend for outdoor fun. Another wet system arrives just in time for the Monday morning commute.

The wet and cooler-than-normal weather pattern continues through at least the first week of May. We will get occasional breaks, but expect more cloudy/showery vs. warm/sunny days. Late Tuesday through Wednesday do look very nice and temperatures jump back into the 70s again…for one day.

