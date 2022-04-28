Wheeler proposes expanding Portland Street Response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he will be proposing to expand Portland Street Response so that the team can response city-wide and 24/7. It has been about a year since PSR began providing services in Portland. The team is made up of unarmed first responders who respond to calls where someone may be experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis.

Portland State University’s Homeless and Action Collaborative provided an evaluation of the program this week and found that:

PSR call load represents a four percent reduction in total calls that police would normally respond to

PSR helped reduce PPB response to welfare checks and unwanted persons calls by 27 percent

PSR helped reduce Portland Fire & Rescue activity on behavioral health and illegal burn calls by 12.4 percent

89 percent of PSR calls did not involve co-response with other agencies

PSR did request PPB co-response 18 times

PSR was able to resolve the majority of its calls with only 29 people having to be taken to a hospital for further treatment

