Wheeler proposes expanding Portland Street Response
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he will be proposing to expand Portland Street Response so that the team can response city-wide and 24/7. It has been about a year since PSR began providing services in Portland. The team is made up of unarmed first responders who respond to calls where someone may be experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis.
Portland State University’s Homeless and Action Collaborative provided an evaluation of the program this week and found that:
- PSR call load represents a four percent reduction in total calls that police would normally respond to
- PSR helped reduce PPB response to welfare checks and unwanted persons calls by 27 percent
- PSR helped reduce Portland Fire & Rescue activity on behavioral health and illegal burn calls by 12.4 percent
- 89 percent of PSR calls did not involve co-response with other agencies
- PSR did request PPB co-response 18 times
- PSR was able to resolve the majority of its calls with only 29 people having to be taken to a hospital for further treatment
