15-year-old autistic boy missing from Sandy found safe

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) – The Sandy Police Department says a 15-year-old boy with autism has been found safe after it was believed he had taken the bus to Gresham.

Ezelllous Pullom, 15, was reported missing just before 10 p.m after it was believed he had taken a Sandy Area Metro bus from the city of Sandy to the Gresham Transit Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

He was confirmed to have been found safe just before 10:30 p.m.

