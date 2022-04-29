Band speaks out on recovery of stolen guitars found in I-405 homeless camp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A band visiting Portland had vintage guitars stolen from them, the day before they were set to perform. Two weeks later, investigators found them at a homeless camp near I-405 and North Kerby. It turns out, they found much more than just those stolen guitars.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, an alternative band, was set to perform at the Roseland Theater. But in the middle of the night, thieves broke into their tour bus near the Courtyard by Marriott in Northeast Portland.

It happened on Easter Sunday around 4 AM. The Brian Jonestown Massacre, founder, Anton Newcome, got a call that thieves broke into their tour bus and stole six custom guitars with great sentimental value, as well as tool kits. Newcome says thieves broke into a construction van, parked near their tour bus, stole tools and used them to break into their bus.

“Perpetrators hotwire the truck flipped it around cut our trailer up and all the industrial locks on it and grab stuff at random they grabbed six guitars, power transformer, six boxes of stuff but they had all the amps in the middle of the street,” says Anton Newcome.

The band was able to replace their equipment in time for their show at the Roseland Theater. On Thursday, police were investigating unrelated criminal activity at a camp near North Kerby Ave. That’s when they found five of the six missing guitars. They also found a stolen Subaru, drugs including fentanyl pills, damaged car parts, tanks of propane. They even came across a litter of 3-week old puppies that were being well-cared for.

The band says this isn’t the first time they had their equipment stolen. They lost their whole trailer back in 2005.

“I try not to get to upset because personally, I’m interested in raising money for charity. I do anything I can right because I feel like I’m blessed,” says Newcome.

Today, they say they are thankful to police and the collective effort on social media.

“I understand how busy these people are. For them to like settle this thing in just a few days, pretty impressed. And it means a lot to us on a different level.” Says

Newcome. “That gave me a really positive Feeling. it was a silver lining in a very dark cloud and now this is just clear blue skies again.”

Police say they aren’t sure if those other items found are connected to the guitars. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. As for the band, they continue their tour Friday night in Dallas.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.