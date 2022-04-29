Clackamas County Sheriff looking for missing 22-year-old woman

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help finding a woman missing since last Thursday.

Deputies say 22-year-old Oyuki Yunuen Calderon was last seen April 21. Calderon may be in mental distress and is in need of medication, according to officials. She was last seen near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Calderon was wearing a dark brown jacket, blue jeans with white flowers stitched on the rear pockets, white Nike tennis shoes, and carrying a red bag with flowers on it.

Calderon is described by CCSO as a Hispanic female, 5′3″, 133 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Oyuki Yunuen Calderon, CCSO asks you call or text Clackamas 911 - CCOM. If you know Calderon, CCSO asks you call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to clackamas.us/sheriff/tip OR 503-723-4949. Reference CCSO Case # 22- 009290.

