MAINLY DRY TODAY, SOAKING RAIN THIS EVENING

Good morning! Isolated showers are passing through parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and that will continue through about lunchtime. Today will be more dry than wet, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will turn overcast by the mid afternoon, and steady rain will arrive to our western valleys this evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

We’ve got a soaker on tap tonight and early Saturday. By daybreak, we’ll transition to on & off showers and sunbreaks. Downpours and isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs will top out around 60 degrees. Sunday looks much better, but clouds will be stubborn to clear out. Most of us will end the day in the upper 60s inland.

More rain arrives by the Monday morning commute, and we’ll transition back to showery weather by lunchtime or so. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will expand over the western United States. Wednesday will probably be the warmest day so far this year with highs getting close to 80 degrees. The warm up will be short-lived though, as cooler air and showers return Thursday.

Have a great Friday!

