Man dies after stabbed by son, police say

SOUTH BEND, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) — Authorities said Thursday that a South Bend man who had reportedly been stabbed by his son has died.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while undergoing surgery, KEYC reported.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance incident between a father and son in South Bend Township Wednesday.

Earle reportedly called authorities to say that his son had assaulted him in the past and now had a knife. Dispatch was able to overhear an apparent struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were responding.

Responding deputies met 24-year-old Travis Ryan Earle outside the home.

Authorities said that Travis Earle acknowledged stabbing his father during the altercation and said that he was still inside the residence.

Travis Earle remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, with a request for second-degree intentional murder charges.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional assistance being provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

