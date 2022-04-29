NFL draft: Giants select Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5, Seahawks grab Mississippi’s Cross at No. 9

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - No longer virtual, the NFL draft is again an in-person reality.

But how far off is the dream of Seattle being a true contender again in the NFC? The mile high move of sending Russell Wilson to Denver brings another nugget to the Hawks.

With the 9th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, The Seattle Seahawks select, Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State.

It’s the highest draft slot for the franchise since 2010, the first year of the Pete Carroll and John Schneider regime.

Pegged as the best pass protector in this draft, Seattle got the 6-foot-5, 300-plus pounder to better protect the QB – right now Drew lock, Geno Smith, a rookie… or plan d?

“I am playing with amazing tempo, amazing energy, I love the game so much, I just want to be the best I can be,” Cross said.

The Hawks have four picks in the top 75 with numbers 40, 41 and 72.

As for when the number three and his Broncos visit the Emerald City? The NFL will release its schedule for the 2022 campaign in two weeks.

From L.A. to Eugene and now to NYC, the New York Football Giants select Kayvon Thibodeaux, defensive end from Oregon.

Thibodeaux is a New York Giant going number five pick as the third pass rusher to come off the board.

The 21-year-old unanimous all-American spent three seasons, 32-games with the Ducks and is ready to prove naysayers wrong after many questioned his drive in the pre-draft process.

“It was just a blessing. I can’t believe I watched this for so many years and just to be a part of this with my family to an organization like this, it’s ridiculous,” Thibodeaux said.

The three-time first team all-conference star was the first player picked out of the Pac-12 and the highest drafted Duck since Marcus Mariota in 2015.

The draft continues over the next two days. Locally, Clackamas High grad Cole Turner could be a Friday guy out of Nevada.

Westview’s Samori Toure from Nebraska via Montana might receive the call on Saturday.

Plenty of Ducks and Beavs will be getting that magical call as well.

