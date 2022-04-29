Officers recover touring bands stolen guitars during I-405 camp clean-up

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Equipment from a touring band has been recovered in a homeless camp along I-405 after it was stolen before a concert on April 18.

Officers from the North Precinct Neighborhood Response Team, as well as two Portland patrol officers, found the items while cleaning a camp along the I-405 onramp near North Kerby Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau said recently the camp had witnessed a murder and several stolen vehicles.

During the clean, officers were able to recover 5 of the 6 stolen guitars that were taken from the band ‘The Brian Jonestown Massacre.’ According to members of the band, the guitars are from the 60s and not easily replaceable.

Officers additionally recovered a stolen Subaru, suspected Fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia, damaged car parts, including a catalytic converter, and other property suspected of being associated with thefts or burglaries.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of our dedicated district and NRT officers who worked together to address this criminal base of operations,” said North Precinct Commander Tina Jones. “We are happy to be able to locate and reunite valuable and sentimental items with their rightful owners and hope the actions taken improve public safety in this area.”

