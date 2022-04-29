Police: Portland man arrested on several charges related to child pornography investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An 18-year-old man is facing several charges related to a child pornography investigation led by the Portland Police Bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The investigation began in March when the bureau became aware of a suspect who may be in possession of child sex abuse imagery. After the investigation, police determined that Kellen Delos Nicholson, of Portland, possessed and duplicated child pornography.

According to police, Nicholson then connected online to a 13-year-old victim and engaged in illegal conduct. Police said Nicholson was ‘grooming the victim using online chat rooms and appears to have purposely targeted the victim based on many factors including their LGBTQ2S+ identity.”

The victim’s family was not aware of what was happening and was grateful for the bureau’s intervention, according to police.

Nicholson was booked Friday into the Multnomah for five counts of first-degree encouraging sex abuse, five counts of second-degree encouraging sex abuse, luring a minor, and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

