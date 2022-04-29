Salem man arrested for shooting son; charged with attempted murder

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police have arrested a man after he reportedly shot his son before attempting to escape to the Albany area.

Investigators say April 27 at roughly 11:30 p.m., a Salem patrol officers responded to a call at an apartment in the 5500 block of Woodside Drive SE. Arriving officers found 24-year-old Timothy Quantrell Brewer Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics on scene transported the gunshot victim to Salem Health where he is currently on a life-support system.

Salem police detectives soon learned the case began with a dispute between the father, Timothy Quantrell Brewer Sr., 42, and his son, Brewer Jr, resulting in the son being shot. Brewer Sr. then fled to the Albany area where he was soon arrested.

Brewer Sr. is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Brewer Sr. is currently lodged in Marion County Jail and will be arraigned Friday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.