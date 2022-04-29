Sheriff: Missing 22-year-old Clackamas woman found safe

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman reported missing on Thursday has been found.

The sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Oyunki Yunuen Calderon was last seen April 21. Calderon may have been in mental distress and was in need of medication, according to officials. She was last seen near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue.

On Friday, just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported Calderon had been found safe.

No additional details were released by the sheriff’s office.

