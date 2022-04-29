Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing 22-year-old Clackamas woman found safe

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman reported missing on Thursday has been found.

The sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Oyunki Yunuen Calderon was last seen April 21. Calderon may have been in mental distress and was in need of medication, according to officials. She was last seen near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue.

On Friday, just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported Calderon had been found safe.

No additional details were released by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Police: Portland man arrested on several charges related to child pornography investigation
'Stop the Violence Rally' to be held in Portland on Saturday
‘Stop the Violence Rally’ to be held in Portland on Saturday
'Stop the Violence Rally' to be held in Portland on Saturday
'Stop the Violence Rally' to be held in Portland on Saturday
Make-A-Wish Oregon Day of Giving: Sydney Sullivan
Make-A-Wish Oregon Day of Giving: Sydney Sullivan
Make-A-Wish Oregon Day of Giving: Miller Cyr
Make-A-Wish Oregon Day of Giving: Miller Cyr