‘Stop the Violence Rally’ to be held in Portland on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of National Youth Violence Prevention Week, Better Portland and Worldwide Deliverance Church are hosting a violence prevention rally with young people at the forefront.

The Stop the Violence Rally will take place at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday. On Friday, organizers held a press conference to discuss the various initiatives they’re covering at the rally.

Rev. Mark Knutson, the Chair of Lift Every Voice Oregon, is expected to discuss two statewide initiative petitions for Oregon’s Nov. 2022 ballot. The two initiatives are both aimed at reducing gun violence.

Rally organizer, Pastor Corey Pritchett with Worldwide Deliverance Church, is urging the community, especially the youth, to get involved in the conversation surrounding gun violence.

“As a community, what else can we do to get involved? It’s not just upon the council or the mayor, we have to get involved,” Pritchett said.

Danny Bostic Jr., who founded Celebrity Status Barbershop in northeast Portland back in 2009, said he has made it a point to get involved with the young community in Portland. He founded Promised Purpose, a grooming academy, to give young people a positive outlet to turn to.

Bostic said the lack of choices is why many young people in Portland are going down the wrong path, and they need more safe spaces to turn to.

“Invest in these communities, putting more community centers out here for them, doing something for them,” Bostic said.

The call for action comes amid a staggering rise in violence. According to the Portland Police Bureau, there have been 474 reported shootings so far in 2022, with 145 people injured by gunfire and 30 people killed.

Saturday’s rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square will kick off at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

