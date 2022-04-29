Tigard man arrested in connection to serial burglaries totaling over $100,000

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – Tigard Police have arrested a serial burglary who targeted a local business at least four times, according to officers.

Police say Earl Brim, 36, was arrested as the suspect in the series of robberies between Nov. 2021 and April 2022. In total, over $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The Tigard Police say Brim is also suspected in at least one additional burglary in the metro area.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail and charged with five counts of aggravated theft and five counts of first-degree burglary.

