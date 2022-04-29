Two antiviral pills are available in Oregon to treat COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- FOX 12 is taking a closer look at the antiviral pills available to treat COVID.

There are two options, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, and both require a prescription.

“They both stop the replication of the virus in a different way,” Pharmacist Thanh Le at Lecare Pharmacy said.

They’re mainly for people who are high risk, to prevent hospitalization or death.

“For mild to moderate COVID only, not for severe COVID. For severe COVID you have to go to the hospital,” Le said.

Le compared it to Tamiflu for the flu and said you have to start taking it right away because it’s most effective in early stages.

To get treatment to people as soon as possible, there are some pharmacies, like certain Walgreens locations, with healthcare providers who can test for COVID and prescribe treatment right away at the same location.

It’s called Test to Treat and you can find locations here.

Otherwise, if you test positive for COVID, you can ask your doctor if you need one of these medications.

A couple things to keep in mind, though, according to the Oregon Health Authority, Molnupiravir is only for people 18 and up and not for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Paxlovid is for people over 12, you have to weigh at least 88 pounds, but people with liver or kidney disease shouldn’t take it.

And Le said with that one you have to make sure it won’t have a bad interaction with any other medicines you’re taking.

