Two men charged with sex abuse of minor in Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Two men have been arrested in Yamhill County on charges stemming from the sex abuse of a minor, according to the county sheriff office.

The charges follow the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit taking over an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse to a juvenile on April 19. The investigation began with a report by a patrol officer who was gained information of a juvenile being victimized by two separate males in Sheridan.

On April 27, detectives contacted and arrested 32-year-old Daniel Edward Eugene Smith. Smith was lodged in the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on 10 counts of first-degree rape, 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

The YCSO said Smith’s total bail upon booking was $1,350,000.

The following day, a search warrant was obtained for a home in Sheridan where officers found several items of evidence related to the case.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office then arrested 31-year-old Derrick Shane Jones was located at a home in Eugene and was taken into custody for the YCSO.

Jones was lodged in the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on five counts of first-degree rape, five counts of sexual abuse and five counts of unlawful sexual penetration. His total bail is $750,000.

If convicted, both men face sentencing under Jessica’s Law in which a defendant convicted of a first-degree sex-related offense against a child under the age of 12 must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

The detective assigned to the case is Detective Alex Linstad. The YCSO asks if you have information related to this investigation, to contact Det. Linstad at linstada@co.yamhill.or.us.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.