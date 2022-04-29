Wife of injured WCSO deputy speaks on husband’s recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The last couple of days have been challenging for the Trotter family after Michael Trotter, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, was badly hurt in a car crash on April 27 on the Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard. Michael’s wife, Heather Trotter, said her husband is showing some encouraging signs.

“He’ll open his eyes and look at me,” she said. “I said, ‘hey honey, baby I’m here’ and he opened his eyes and he looked at me and he’s got his tubes in and he did a little smile, it was very exciting.”

Heather said the amount of support and help they’re getting from Michael’s fellow deputies and the community has been incredible. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them through this difficult time.

Heather said right now she’s focused on her husband’s recovery.

“He’s able to just be an amazing person and dedicated to everything, like once he puts his mind to something or wants to research something new or a new team he just he gets it done,” she said.

