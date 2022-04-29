Willamette Basin Reservoirs filling up, but drought conditions remain

OR. (KPTV) -- There’s some good news for the Willamette Basin Reservoirs all thanks to our recent wet weather.

“This point last month, things were looking really, really bad. Really dire. with the uncharacteristic late season snowfall and all the rainfall we’ve had of late, it’s caused things to trend more optimistically,” Chris Gaylord, the US Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist, said.

Gaylord said these conditions have made it so they can support irrigation and improve water quality and in just a few weeks, people will be able to enjoy most of the 13 reservoirs in the region.

“At a lot of our reservoirs in the valley, we’re gonna have all the boat ramps accessible by Memorial Day,” Gaylord said. “So, I think, just looking at a quick list here - Foster, Detroit, Dexter, Dorena, Cottage Grove.”

While their conservation season is off to a good start, this doesn’t mean this summer won’t still be a challenge. He said the valley is still dealing with drought conditions and some parts of the state have extreme drought conditions, which means they’ll rely on some water supply from reservoirs like Detroit Lake.

“This is a caveat to all the good news, but, some of our reservoirs that do get full or refill really well, because it looks like a lot are filling really well, some of them are going to be pulled on a little harder this year than they have been in the past because they’ll have to basically compensate for augmenting flows on the mainstem Willamette,” Gaylord said. “We’re basically not able to rely much on Cougar, Hills Creek and Lookout Point this year. A lot of it for Lookout Point is we didn’t get as much rain down there

The Army Corps of Engineers held their annual public meeting about the Willamette Basin this afternoon, and they’ll have another meeting next Tuesday to update people on the Rogue River Basin.

