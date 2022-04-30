Advertisement

1 airlifted from crash down embankment near Timber

(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was seriously injured after a car crashed down an embankment near Timber early Saturday morning.

The Banks Fire District said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported their vehicle had gone off the road and down an embankment. First responders searched for the vehicle in densely wooded areas, deep valleys, high ridges and sharp drop offs on Round Top Road southwest of Timber.

Firefighters eventually found the car in a ditch. Rope rescue teams pulled two people from the car. One was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. The first district did not release the condition of the other person rescued.

